Sports championship held Ground Forces honoring martyrs of Patriotic War

22 June 2023 13:24 (UTC+04:00)

In accordance with the Army's training plan for 2023, a Greco-Roman, Freestyle Wrestling and Judo championship is being held among the troops to commemorate the Shehids (Martyrs) of the Patriotic War, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

First, a draw for the championship was held, and the purpose of the competition and safety rules were explained.

In the opening ceremony, a minute of silence was paid to the memory of Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev, and martyrs who lost their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan's national anthem was played.

Speakers at the ceremony talked of the importance of such events to maintain combat readiness and physical preparedness of personnel at a high level and wished success to the sportsmen.

It was noted that seven teams consisting of 40 sportsmen will compete in the competitions held at the sports complex.

It is noteworthy that the competitions to be held till June 23 will be conducted by international and national category judges of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation.

