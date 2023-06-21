International equestrian sport held in Jardin, France. [PHOTOS]

21 June 2023 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

International dressage competition of CDI3* category equestrian sport was held in Jardin, France.

Azernews informs with reference to the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation.

Azerbaijan was represented by Agata and Karina Zahrabayova in the prestigious competition, which was attended by athletes from more than 20 countries such as Germany, France, Belgium, Great Britain, and the Netherlands. Agata Zahrabayova participated in the competition with "RM Golden Showman", and Karina Zahrabayova with horses "Ein Stern" and "Delicato 2".

Agata Zahrabayova scored more than 70 points in three competitions and managed to stay in the top three in the intense competition, while Karina Zahrabayova ended the week with more than 74 points and became the winner of the "Junior Freestyle" competition.

At the end of the event, the winners were awarded with cash prizes, medals, and trophies.

