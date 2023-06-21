Azerbaijani sportsmen to compete at European Games in Poland [PHOTOS]

21 June 2023 11:19 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani sportsmen have left Baku for Poland to participate in 2023 European Games.

Officials of various federations, employees of the ministry and representatives of the public participated in the ceremony organized in front of the administrative building of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Azernews reports.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, who participated in the farewell ceremony, wished success to the athletes.

"Our big team will participate in the European Games. I wish success to all our athletes. Each of our athletes prepared for these competitions with great effort. We believe in them," the minister said.

Notably, the European Games were inaugurated in Azerbaijan in 2015. The multi-sport event featured almost 6,000 athletes from 50 countries competing in 30 sports, including 15 summer Olympic and 2 non-Olympic sports. The 2nd European Games were held in Minsk four years later.

The third European Games will take place in Poland from June 21 to July 2.

Azerbaijan will be represented by 86 sportsmen in Poland. The national athletes participate in 13 types of sports - archery, badminton, beach soccer, boxing, fencing, judo, karate, muay thai, kickboxing, padel, shooting, taekwondo and triathlon will take place in the competitions.

Around 7,000 athletes from 48 countries will take part in the 2023 European Games.

All Olympic sports held at the games will provide qualification opportunities for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

