Azerbaijani judokas take three gold on second day of European Championship [PHOTOS]

10 June 2023 09:49 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani judokas won 3 gold medals on the second day of the European Championship among veterans held in Podčetrtek, Slovenia.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that on the second day of the competition, 15 judokas of M3 age category and M4 age category have fought for medals.

Zulfugar Huseynov (81 kg) in M3 age category, Babek Hajiyev (60 kg) and Vugar Budagov (73 kg) in M4 age category have taken gold.

