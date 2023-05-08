Minifootbal tournament between state institutions wraps up [PHOTOS]

8 May 2023 11:07 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The tournament between minifootball teams of state institutions dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev has ended, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by Okhran Mammadov, the Chairman of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) of Azerbaijan.

The team of the Azerbaijani State Security Service met with the team of the Azerbaijani Emergency Situation Ministry at the final. The Chairman noted that the match was tense and penalties determined the fate of the game. The team of the Ministry of Emergency Situations beat the team of the State Security Service.

At the end, the chairman congratulated the participants of the tournament supported by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Youth and Sport and the Azerbaijani Minifootball Federation.

Ümummilli lider Heydər Əliyevin 100 illik yubileyinə həsr olunmuş dövlət qurumlarının minifutbol komandaları arasında turnir başa çatdı. Finalda @DTX_Azerbaijan və @azerbaycanfhn komandaları qarşılaşaraq, 2 cilər gərgin penalti seriyasında qalib gəlmişdir. @officialmys və… pic.twitter.com/TMw0l2lZr8 — Orkhan Mammadov (@MammadovOrkh) May 7, 2023

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz