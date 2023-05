6 May 2023 17:42 (UTC+04:00)

Two U17 freestyle wrestlers of the Sports Journalists Federation of Azerbaijan (SJF) have grabbed two medals, including a gold, at the 15th Paul Klein memorial tournament held in the city of Ludwigshafen, Germany.

Azernews reports, the gold was taken by Saleh Shahverdiyev in the 65kg weight class, while Riad Ismayilov earned bronze in the 80kg weight division.

