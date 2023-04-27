Day 3: Baku Olympic Sports Complex hosts Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics (time-sensitive) [PHOTOS]

27 April 2023 18:20 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Baku Olympic Sports Complex is hosting the third day of the 28th Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics.

Gymnasts in the pre-juniors age category will demonstrate exercises with clubs today, while juniors will show their best in exercises with clubs and a ribbon, Azernews reports.

Teams in group exercises in the kids age category will perform in the program without objects and with five jump ropes.

Group teams in the pre-juniors age category will compete in exercises with five hoops. Meanwhile, teams in the juniors age category will show exercises with five balls.

Around 100 young gymnasts, representing Ojag Sports Club, Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves, Republican Complex Sports School, the Palace of Water Sports, Zira Culture Center, the Shagan Olympic Sports Complex Stadium and Grasiya Sports Club, are taking part in the gymnastics competition.

Earlier, Nilay Punkhanli (Ojag Sports Club) took the first place, Fatima Hasanova (Ojag Sport club) took the second place, Leyla Karimli (Water Sports Palace) took the third position in the all-around among gymnasts born in 2015.

Inji Islamova rose to the highest step of the podium in the all-around among gymnasts born in 2014, Fatima Tarverdiyeva took the second position, and Michel Aniskina took the third place. All three gymnasts are gymnasts of the Ojag Sports Club.

In the all-around among gymnasts born in 2013, Amina Novruzova (Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves) won the gold medal, Aylin Yusifli (Ojag Sports Club) grabbed silver, while Gulluzar Sharifova (Ojag SportS Club) captured bronze.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz