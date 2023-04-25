Young gymnasts compete at Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics [PHOTOS]

25 April 2023 17:51 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The 28th Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics has started at Baku Olympic Sports Complex.

Over 100 young gymnasts are performing in pre-juniors and juniors age categories as part of the championship, Azernews reports.

The 28th Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics has brought together gymnasts, representing Ojag Sports Club, Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves, Republican Complex Sports School, the Palace of Water Sports, Zira Culture Center, the Shagan Olympic Sports Complex Stadium and Grasiya Sports Club

The gymnastics competition will last until April 27.

Earlier, Baku hosted FIG World Cup competitions in Rhythmic Gymnastics.

Around 135 gymnasts from 40 countries performed with their individual programs and in group exercises.

The Israeli team in group exercises took the first place in the program with five hoops (34.950 points).

The second place was taken by the Chinese team (34.650 points), while the Ukrainian team (33.350 points) ranked third.

The Azerbaijani team took fourth place in group exercises with a score of 32.950 points.

The national team included Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Gummetova, Luzan Yelizaveta and Darya Sorokina.

