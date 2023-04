23 April 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers Hasrat Jafarov (67kg) and Ulvi Ganizade (72kg) will struggle for the gold medal in the final of the European Championships in Zagreb, Croatia.

According to Azernews, Jafarov will next take on Georgian Joni Khetsuriani, while Ganizade will lock horns with French Ibrahim Ghanem.

