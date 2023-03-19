Azerbaijani wrestler reaches finals of European Championship

19 March 2023 11:04 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Turan Bayramov reached the finals of the U-23 European Championship in Bucharest, Romania, Azernews reports.

According to the information, the 74 kg athlete defeated Romanian wrestler Cristian Biro in the semi-finals.

Abduljalil Shabanov at 92 kg lost to Andro Margishvili from Georgia, and Vahid Galayev at 125 kg lost to his compatriot Solomon Manashvili in the same round. Both wrestlers will compete for the bronze medal tomorrow.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz