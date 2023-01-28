Gymnasts from 56 countries to arrive in Baku for Artistic Gymnastics World Cup

28 January 2023 21:16 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The National Gymnastics Arena will host the 2023 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup on March 9-12, Azernews reports.

Some of the best gymnasts from a record number of countries (56) are expected to participate in the World Cup.

Based on the results of the four-day competition, the gymnasts with the highest score will also be awarded the traditional AGF Trophy Cup.

Detailed information about the competition will be regularly updated on the website of the federation.

The tickets to the competition are available on iTicket.az. For detailed information, please visit the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation's website.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations and for the last three years, it has topped the list.

