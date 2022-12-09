Head Coach of Azerbaijan national team calls atmosphere at gymnastics competitions 'friendly'

9 December 2022 19:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

There is a friendly and supportive atmosphere at the gymnastics competitions, Head Coach of the Azerbaijan national acrobatic gymnastics team Irada Gurbanova told Trend.

"Conditions in the Olympic Sports Complex in Sheki allow arranging such large sporting events as joint competitions in six gymnastic disciplines. The members of the Azerbaijan national acrobatic gymnastics team are happy to take part in the competitions organized in the beautiful Sheki," said the head coach.

"The majority of us visited Sheki for the first time. There was an interesting excursion organized for the sportsmen. There is a great friendly atmosphere in the competitions. The representatives of various gymnastic disciplines support each other," added Gurbanova.

Irada Gurbanova added that representatives of the Azerbaijani national teams in various gymnastic disciplines are successfully completing the current year.

"This year we had victories and awards at international competitions in various gymnastic disciplines," she said.

Gymnastics competitions are being held on December 8-11 in the Sheki Olympic Sports Complex in Azerbaijan.

The competitions are dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

Within the joint competitions, the 27th Azerbaijan Championship in Men's Gymnastics and Acrobatic Gymnastics, the 6th Azerbaijan Championship in Women's Gymnastics, Trampoline, and Aerobic Gymnastics, the 18th Azerbaijan Championship in Acrobatic Track Jumping (Tumbling), and the 27th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics will be held.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz