Azerbaijani gymnasts grabs medals at Fairy Korea Int'l Competition [PHOTO]

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani gymnasts have won medals at the Fairy Korea International competition, Azernews reports.

Members of the national team performed in group exercises. Nargiz Ramazanova, Fatima Mammadzada, Zahra Pashazada, Fidan Yusifzada, Sakina Ibrahimbayli, and Leyla Aliyeva won gold medals in the exercises with three ribbons and two balls, as well as with five hoops.

Meanwhile, Leyli Aghazada captured the gold medal in the programs with a hoop and maces.

She also won a silver medal for the exercises with a ribbon, and a bronze in the gymnastic ball exercises.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level.

The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations. For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations and for the last three years, it has topped the list.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz