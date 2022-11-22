Baku hosts UBO World Light Heavyweight Title Fight Night [PHOTO]

22 November 2022 10:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Baku has hosted UBO World Light Heavyweight Title Fight Night, Azernews reports.

The tournament brought together boxers from Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Kuwait, and Turkiye, who fought in various weight categories.

The championship was organized on November 19 by Karapapak Fight Club and Promotion, MCM Fight Club and Promotion, TGA Promotion and Management with the support of the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation.

In their remarks, First Vice-President of the Professional Boxing Federation Farhad Ajalov, the presidents of Karapapak Fight Club and Promotion Agil Ajalov, TGA Promotion and Management Tariyel Jafarov and MCM Fight Club and Promotion Javidan Mammadov stressed the high level of development of sports in Azerbaijan. They noted the country's success in the international arena, including in professional boxing.

The guests of honor were WBC Silver Asia, WBC International, Universal Boxing Organization champion Serdar Avci (Turkiye) and Ramal Amanov, currently residing in the USA, holder of the WBA International Champion professional boxing belt.

The winners included Elnur Mammadov, Tayfur Aliyev, Mugabil Musayev, Tariel Jafarov, Ruslan Rahimov and Sarkhan Aliyev.

A boxing bout between Ayhan Ismayilov (Azerbaijan) and Hasan Kubilai Alcu (Turkiye) in the weight category 79.3 kg, grabbed the special attention of sports fans.

Due to a shoulder injury, Ayhan was unable to continue the fight in the sixth round and Hasan Kubilai Alcu was recognized as the champion.

The sports fans also enjoyed a concert program with the participation of the Igitlar dance group, Buta Band Group, and Yashar Yusub.

Media partners are Azernews.Az,Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az.

