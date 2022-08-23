AGF represented at Young Leaders Forum in Munich

23 August 2022 14:39 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation (AGF) has been represented at the Young Leaders Forum in Munich, Germany, Azernews reports via AGF.

Member of the Athletes Commission of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), coach of the national gymnastics team Siyana Vasileva was selected by the European Gymnastics to represent Rhythmic Gymnastics at this forum.

The forum takes place every two years within the framework of the European Athletics Championships.

The first edition took place in Sweden in 2006. Since then, the forum has become an inspiring event for young leaders.

The main goal of the forum is to bring together motivated young adults who want to get involved in sport and shape its future.

A total of 130 young athletes representing various sports, including six gymnastics disciplines (artistic gymnastics, aerobic gymnastics, acrobatic gymnastics, etc) took part in the forum.

Founded in 1956, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The renewed federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level.

The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations and for the last three years, it has led the list.

