12 June 2022 17:25 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Ferrari drivers stop fighting in the 2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix final race, Trend reports.

Ferrari team pilot Carlos Sainz had to stop the race due to problems with the car.

Another Ferrari driver, Charles Leclerc, also stopped the race, his car began to smoke during the race.

Both pilots quit the race.

---

