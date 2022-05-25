Awards held for winners of 6th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics among pre-juniors and juniors [PHOTO]

25 May 2022 18:49 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The ceremony of awarding the winners of 6th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics in individual program among gymnasts in age categories "pre-juniors" (born in 2008-2010) and "juniors" (2005-2007) was held at the Baku Olympic Sports Complex, Trend reports.

Maryam Topchubashova won the gold medal (17.883 points), Fidan Ibrahimova won silver medal (17.233 points), Aylin Guliyeva won the bronze medal (17.000 points) in "pre-juniors" age category.

Dilara Gurbanova (19.399 points) took the first place, followed by Sanam Kazimova (18.516 points) and Sara Alikhanli (18.299 points). All three athletes represent the "Ojag" sports club.

The Baku Olympic Sports Complex hosts the 6th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics on May 25.

--