By Trend

I really enjoyed performing at the National Gymnastics Arena, a participant in the 27th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship, young athlete Nilufar Gasimova, representative of Ojag Sports club told Trend.

"Preparation for the competition went well, and I was satisfied with my performance at the Championship. The competitions are interesting, I like not only to perform myself but also to watch other participants perform their exercises," a seven-year-old gymnast said.

Nilufar Gasimova demonstrated a program without apparatus and exercises with a ball at the Championship, but, by her own admission, she prefers compositions with a ribbon and a hoop.

"It is interesting to perform with each of the subjects as a rhythmic gymnast. Of course, there are exercises that are more difficult, and there are those that are easier to perform. I love rhythmic gymnastics, I have been doing it since I was three years old and I really hope to achieve great heights in sports in the future," she noted.

The twenty-seventh Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from May 3 through May 4.

In total, 186 gymnasts representing nine clubs, including 123 individual and 63 group gymnasts (14 groups) participate in the Championships. The winners in the team standings will also be determined at the competitions. Athletes will compete in the individual program in the age categories of youngsters (born in 2012, 2013, 2014), pre-juniors (born in 2010-2011), juniors (2007-2009), while gymnasts within group exercises will compete in the age categories of youngsters (born in 2012-2014) and pre-juniors (2010-2011).

Gymnasts compete in the all-around both in the individual program and in group exercises.

