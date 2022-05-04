By Trend

We are very glad that many fans came to support us, Melek Rzayeva, a participant of the 27th Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics, who represents the Grasiya sports club, told Trend.

“Their support helps us believe in ourselves, said the young athlete. I have been working hard for the competitions, because I know how important they are for all participants. Before that, I participated in tournaments organized in a sports club, and this is my first time performing at the National Gymnastics Arena. The impressions are wonderful, the hall is large, bright, there are many spectators in the stands,” said the eight-year-old athlete.

The gymnast noted that she always listens with great attention to the instructions of the coach and tries to follow all the instructions.

"I always strive to perform well, to demonstrate a high result in order to make the coach glad. Today I performed a program without an apparatus, and tomorrow I will perform with a ball. By the way, the ball is my favorite apparatus, so I'm looking forward to the second day of the competition," Melek Rzayeva said.

The 27th Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics among Age Categories is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena on May 3-4.

Some 186 gymnasts representing nine clubs take part in the Championship. Athletes will compete in the individual program in the age categories of youngsters (born in 2012, 2013, 2014), pre-juniors (born in 2010-2011), juniors (2007-2009), while gymnasts within group exercises will compete in the age categories of youngsters (born in 2012-2014) and pre-juniors (2010-2011).

During the two-day competition, gymnasts will compete in the Individual all-around and in group exercises.

