By Trend

Azerbaijani athletes won’t take part in the European Boxing Championship among men, which will be held on May 21-31 in Yerevan, the Boxing Federation of Azerbaijan told Trend.

At the meeting of the federation’s board, the issue of participation of Azerbaijani athletes in the championship was discussed.

Taking into account the election to the International Boxing Association, which will be held in May, training camps and programs of training the Azerbaijani athletes for the World Championship, as well as other important issues, it was decided not to participate in the upcoming European Championship.

Azerbaijani boxers successfully performed at the last two European Championships in March and April this year, winning one gold, one silver and two bronze medals.

