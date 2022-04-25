By Trend

Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup competitions gave a lot of pleasant impressions, the winners of Eurovision-2011, well-known Azerbaijani performers Eldar Gasimov and Nigar Jamal, who attended the competitions as spectators, told Trend.

"The World Cup is organized brilliantly, the event gave us so many impressions and positive emotions. The National Gymnastics Arena has an amazing atmosphere. But the most important thing is the victory of the Azerbaijani team, congratulations to our gymnasts. Were glad to witness their triumph," Eldar Gasimov said.

"Competitions are spectacular, bright, the organizers have thought of everything to the smallest detail. I would like Azerbaijan to host such events as often as possible," noted Nigar Jamal, adding that her youngest daughter is professionally engaged in gymnastics in London.

Eldar Gasimov and Nigar Jamal stressed that they would become the star ambassadors of some gymnastic competition with great pleasure.

"For us it would be a great honor, so we would contribute to the popularization of sports among the population. Sport is always life, health, and we all know that sport begins with gymnastics. I would like the younger generation to be more interested in sports, and not spend all the time on social networks. Sports - motivate to achieve high goals, work, move forward, and educate character, willpower and a sense of discipline," they said

According to Eldar Gasimov, rhythmic gymnastics is close in its orientation to the art of dance.

"Rhythmic gymnastics is a combination of sport and art. And if an athlete can combine it correctly, then wonderful results are obtained. Sports, like music, bring people together," he added.

