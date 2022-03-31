By Trend

Azerbaijani gymnasts Ivan Tikhonov, Milana Minakovskaya and Samira Gahramanova performed the exercises on the first day of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup, Trend reports.

Tikhonov scored 13.933 for parallel bars exercises and held the third intermediate place. Minakovskaya scored 10.366 points for uneven bars exercises and held the 20th intermediate place.

Gakhramanova scored 12.166 for vault exercises and held the 17th intermediate place.

FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup is being held from March 31 through April 3 in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 145 gymnasts from 34 countries are competing.

After three competitions of the World Cup held in different countries in 2022, the World Cup in Baku is considered to be the final stage. The three best results out of four will define the holders of the FIG Cup in separate Apparatus.

There are qualifications on the first 2 days of events, while finals will take place on the next 2 days.

In the tournament, the traditional “AGF Trophy” will be presented to the gymnasts who received the highest execution score.

At the World Cup, Azerbaijan is being represented by Mansum Safarov (floor), Aghamurad Gahramanov (Floor, Vault, Parallel Bars, Horizontal Bar), Ivan Tikhonov (Pommel Horse, Vault, Horizontal Bar), Javidan Babayev (Rings), Nikita Simonov (Rings), Samira Gahramanova (Vault, Balance Beam, Floor), Milana Minakovskaya (Uneven Bars, Balance Beam, Floor).

---

