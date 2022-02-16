By Laman Ismayilova

For the first time, national paralympians will take part in the Winter Paralympic Games.

Mehman Ramazanzadeh will represent the country at the 2022 Winter Paralympics.

Ramazanzadeh will perform in the sprint cross-country category on March 9.

Recall that the first medal in the history of the country's Paralympic movement at the international competition in winter sports was won by skier Gulnar Rahimova. She became the winner of the giant slalom competition at the Asian Alpine Skiing Championships in Iran in February 2019.

The 2022 Winter Paralympics will take place in Beijing on March 4-13.

Beijing will become the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Paralympics. The 2022 Winter Paralympics will be the first Winter Paralympics held in China and the second overall Paralympics in China after the Beijing 2008 Summer Paralympics.

China will become the third country in Asia to host the Winter Paralympics after Japan (Nagano 1998) and South Korea (PyeongChang 2018).

Seventy-eight events in five sports will be held during the 2022 Winter Paralympics.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz