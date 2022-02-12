By Trend

Pedro Ferreira, a Portuguese athlete and participant of the Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup competitions in Baku, said he is glad to be taking part in the competitions, Trend reports citing the athlete.

"I am satisfied with my performance in qualifying, everything is great. The training before the competition was successful, and it showed at the competition. I took first place in my group, which will give me strength and confidence at the next stage. Of course, like most athletes, good results motivate me," Ferreira said.

The gymnast from Portugal noted that this is his seventh visit to Azerbaijan.

"Baku is a big and beautiful city. We all enjoy being here, and we are very happy to have the opportunity to participate in the World Cup. The competitions are well-organized, our team is happy with everything, there are no complaints, there is a positive atmosphere and a friendly attitude everywhere," he added.

The competitions will be held through February 13 at the National Gymnastics Arena. Azerbaijani team is represented by gymnast Seljan Mahsudova.

Some 60 athletes from 13 countries take part in the first international competitions organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in 2022. The competitions are held in accordance with the new rules of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

Following the results of the two-day competitions, the winners in the individual program and synchronized jumps for men and women will be determined. Besides, the AGF Trophy Cup will traditionally be awarded.

The competitions are held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the quarantine rules valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements, and without spectators.

