Member of the FIG Technical Committee in Trampoline Gymnastics, Technical Delegate Tatiana Shuyska thanked organizing committee of the Baku World Cup, Trend reports.

Shuyska made the speech during the Opening Ceremony of the FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics in Baku on February 12.

"Dear friends, I'm very glad to be here, to see so many shining eyes and beautiful smiles. Today I have an honor, on behalf of the FIG name welcome all our gymnasts, coaches and all officials of the Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup 2022 at this amazing National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. I’m impressed and very glad to welcome among participated nations new coming India and Iran," she said.

Shuyska thanked the organizing committee of the Baku World Cup, to all volunteers, who, in her words, did a hard work at the pandemic days to prepare these competitions to the highest level.

"Hope that competition days will be enjoyable and memorable for everybody! I wish good luck to all the participants and the supporting members," she said.

