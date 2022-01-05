By Laman Ismayilova

Four national athletes will take part in the 2022 European Figure Skating Championships in Estonia.

Ekaterina Ryabova and Vladimir Litvintsev will compete in individual competitions, while Ekaterina Kuznetsova and Alexander Kolosovsky will show their best in pairs.

The European Figure Skating Championships is an annual figure skating competition in which figure skaters compete for the title of European champion.

This year the skating championships will be held in Tallinn on January 10-16. The city previously hosted the competition in 2010.

Medals will be awarded in the disciplines of men's singles, women's singles, pairs, and ice dance. The competition will determine the entry quotas for each federation at the 2023 European Championships.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz