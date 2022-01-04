By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov has met representatives of the World Ethnosport Confederation (WEC). The sides have discussed the preparations for the 5th World Ethnosport Forum that will be held in Baku in 2022.

After greeting the delegation members - Secretary-General Halim Aksu, Director of Corporate Relations Levent Akici, and Director for Events Salih Aksu, Gayibov informed them about the work carried out in Azerbaijan in the field of sports policy. They focused on the preparations for the forum.

Thanking the Minister for the warm welcome, Halim Aksu expressed confidence that Azerbaijan will hold this forum at a high level, as well as other international events.

The main mission of WEC is to safeguard, promote, and popularize traditional sports and games in order to avert their impoverishment or extinction.

The 1st International Ethnosport Forum was held in Antalya, Turkey in 2018 under the title “Reviving Traditional Sports’’ with the participation of ministers, government officials, federation representatives, and academicians from 56 different countries.

Over 200 field experts from 30 different countries attended the 2nd International Ethnosport Forum organized and held in Almaty, Kazakhstan in April 2019 and hosted by the Ethnosport Association of Kazakhstan, an esteemed member of WEC.

At the 3rd Ethnosport Forum held in Antalya, Turkey on February 22-23, 2020, vast emphasis has been placed on the importance of the government’s support for ethnosports.

The main topic of the 4th Ethnosport Forum was the importance of academic research and its practical implementations in ethnosport field along with other significant discussion subjects.

It should be noted that the 5th forum has been postponed to next year due to the pandemic.

