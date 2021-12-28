By Laman Ismayilova

The Executive Committee of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) has discussed a number of major issues on the agenda, including the AGF's plans for the next year.

Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Altay Hasanov, members of the executive committee Mariana Vasileva, Rafig Behbudov and Rauf Aliyev, as well as head coaches of national teams in various gymnastic disciplines took part in the virtual meeting.

The reports of the head coaches and the representatives of sports organizations, working closely with the AGF, were heard and adopted.

A report on the activity of the gymnastic sections operating in the country's regions was also presented.

The AGF's rules, namely, "Ethics", "Ensuring a safe environment in gymnastics and protection of the participants' identity", "Mass media", "License", "Curriculum for professional training of coaches" were adopted, the changes to the "Disciplinary Code" and "Technical regulations" were approved as well.

The date of the 12th AGF General Meeting scheduled for early 2022, was set and its agenda was approved as well.

Founded in 1956, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has experienced a revival since 2002. The renewed federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level.

The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed. The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) into the list of the meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations and for the last three years, it has led the list.

In November, National Gymnastics Arena hosted the 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group.

Over 600 gymnasts from 32 countries competed in trampoline, tumbling and double mini-trampoline in various age categories.

Some 15 gymnasts, including Ibrahim Mustafazade, Ammar Bakhshaliyev, Mehdi Aliyev, Magsud Mahsudov, Nijat Mirzayev, Ali Niftaliyev, Alexey Karatashov, Elnur Mammadov, Huseyn Asadullayev, Bilal Gurbanov, Adil Hajizade,Tofig Aliyev Sema Jafarova, Shafiqa Humbatova and Seljan Mahsudova represented Azerbaijan at the four-day competition.

Azerbaijani gymnast Magsud Magsudov won a gold medal in the individual trampoline program for men in the age category of 13-14 years old.

