By Trend

Azerbaijani athletes who took part in the European Acrobatic Gymnastics Championships in Pesaro (Italy) returned to Baku, Trend reports.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, athletes were met by representatives of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, colleague, as well as relatives and friends.

At the European Championships, which took place in Italy, Azerbaijan was represented by: Agasif Rahimov and Raziya Seidli in a mixed pair, Murad Rafiev and Daniel Abbasov in a men's pair, Mansuma Mammadzade, Leyla Bashirova and Nazrin Farmanova in a women's group.

At the championship, Rahimov and Seidli won two medals: a silver medal in the all-around and a bronze medal in a tempo exercise.

The women's group won a bronze medal in the competition.

Upon arrival in Baku, the gymnasts shared their impressions with the media.

According to Agasif Rahimov, the gymnasts prepared very seriously for these competitions.

"Of course, we wanted to perform even better, but we are happy with the result. On the first day of the competition, our women's group took third place. Then our pair with Raziya Seidli took second place in the all-around, and then third place in the tempo exercise. We believe that at the next competitions we will demonstrate even better results.

I would like to note that all the rivals in the championship were very strong. And between us there was a very small gap in points," he said.

In turn, Razyia Seidli expressed gratitude to everyone who supported and rooted for their pair.

Members of the women's group, Mansuma Mammadzade and Nazrin Farmanova, said that they had been fruitfully preparing for such an important competition in their sports career.

"Like all our rivals, we prepared hard for the European Championship. We are happy to have won a medal. We express our deep gratitude to everyone for their support," they said.

