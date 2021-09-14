By Laman Ismayilova

Newly-appointed Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov has said Azerbaijan can achieve further successes in sports through a strong management system and professional team.

The minister made the remarks on his official Facebook page.

"I am confident that with the strong leadership that we have in Azerbaijan and a dedicated team we can make further improvements in sports," he said.

Gayibov expressed deep honor over trust placed on him by President Ilham Aliyev as the new youth and sports minister. He thanked all colleagues, friends and the sports community around the world for their kind messages and warm wishes.

Under Aliyev's decree, Farid Gayibov was appointed as the country's youth and sports minister on September 7.

The newly-appointed youth and sports minister earlier said that he has major plans to involve young people and kids in sports. He stressed that a new strategy for sports development will be determined in Azerbaijan. Many sports experts will be involved in this work.

Notably, Farid Gayibov was elected at the 27th UEG Congress in 2017, replacing Georges Guelzec as president in 2018. Since 2013, he has been a member of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan (NOC).

Gayibov was a delegate of the UEG and FIG Congresses; member of the delegation for the Olympic Games (Beijing 2008, London 2012, and Rio 2016); head of the Azerbaijani official delegations in different gymnastics disciplines during the European and World Championships; president of the Appeal Jury at different European Championships in gymnastics disciplines (as assigned) from 2014 to 2018.

He has been elected as president of the European Union of Gymnastics (UEG) at its 27th election of Congress, held in Croatia.

Since 2018, he has been acting as the UEG president (renamed into European Gymnastics since April 1, 2020) and is automatically a member of the FIG Executive Committee.

Gayibov was awarded the FIG Bronze Distinction as a twice-elected member to the FIG Council (2008 and 2012) at the closing of the 81st FIG Congress held in Tokyo.

He also received the FIG Recognition Medal at the 17th FIG Council, held in Baku in 2017.

On December 18, 2017, he was also presented with the honorary diploma of the Azerbaijani president for his contribution to the progress of sports in Azerbaijan.

---

