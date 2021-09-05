By Trend

The performance of the national Paralympic team of Azerbaijan at the Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo 2020 has ended, Trend reports with reference to the National Paralympic Committee

The country's athletes won 19 medals - 14 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze. This is a record result in the history of the country's Paralympic movement.

Shahana Hajiyeva, Saleh Raman, Vugar Shirinli, Sevda Veliyeva, Khanym Huseynova, Huseyn Rahimli, Hamid Heydari, Elvin Astanov, Dursadaf Kerimova, Veli Israfilov, Lamia Veliyeva, Orkhan Aslanov won gold medals, Lamia Veliyeva won silver medals, Ilyakhiyeva Ilakhamedov won silver medals, Ilakhamiyeva Zakiev, Said Najafzadeh - bronze medals.

In addition, our athletes have set a number of records:

- Hamid Heidari (F57) set a world record in javelin throw with a score of 51.42 m.

- Elvin Astanov (F53 - shot put) set a world record with a score of 8.77 meters.

- Veli Israfilov (S12 - 100m breaststroke) set a Paralympic record with a score of 1: 04.86.

- Lamia Veliyeva (T13) broke the Paralympic record - 55 seconds in the 400-meter race.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz