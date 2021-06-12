By Trend

The names of candidates for the presidency of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) announced, Trend reports citing the organization's website.

The elections to renew the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG)’s decision-making bodies will take place on 6 November 2021, during the 83rd Congress in Antalya, Turkey.

Two candidates are running for the position - Morinari Watanabe, current FIG Presidend and Farid Gayibov, current European Gymnastics President.