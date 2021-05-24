By Trend

An international artistic gymnastics tournament was held in Budapest (Hungary) on May 22-23, Trend reports referring to the website of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

At the competition, Azerbaijan was represented by members of the men's artistic gymnastics team - Mansum Safarov, Anar Hasanov, Aydin Alizade, Ramin Damirov and Rasul Ahmadzade. Azerbaijani gymnasts won 10 medals.

Six of them were won by Aydin Alizade. This is the silver medal in the all-around, the first place in the final competitions in the exercises on the rings, the second place in the vault program, floor exercises and exercises on the bar, as well as the third place in the parallel bars program.

Rasul Ahmadzade won a bronze medal in the all-around, floor exercise, and a silver medal for the exercise on a gymnastic horse.

Ramin Damirov took second place in the exercise on the rings.

