Azerbaijan has named members of the national team who will take part in the European Artistic Gymnastics Championship (Artistic Europeans) to be held in Basel (Switzerland), Trend reports referring to the EuropeanGymnastics website.

According to the website, at the men's competition Azerbaijan will be represented by Aghamurad Gahramanov, Ivan Tikhonov and Nikita Simonov, while Milana Minakovskaya and Marina Nekrasova - at the women's competition.

The Artistic Europeans in Basel is scheduled to be held in April 21-25, 2021.

Totally, 280 athletes from 38 countries of the world were registered to participate in the competition.

