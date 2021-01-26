By Trend

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) announced the cancellation of holding the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Azerbaijan’s Baku city, which was scheduled for March 4-7, 2021, Trend reports referring to the FIG website.

The cancellation of the competition is connected with the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions imposed in this regard.

The FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling, AGF Trophy 2021, scheduled for February 13-14, 2021, was previously canceled.



