By Laman Ismayilova

The International Automobile Federation has approved the calendar for hosting Formula 1 in 2021.

Formula 1 is expected to return for the 2021 season and for the calendar to look similar to the originally planned 2020 season.

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 has also been revealed.

The F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 is scheduled for June 6, 2021.

The plans for 2021 have involved extensive dialogue with all promoters and their local and national authorities at a time of ongoing fluidity related to the global pandemic.

The season will start on March 21 in Australia and end on December 5 in Abu Dhabi.

"We are pleased to announce the 2021 Formula 1 provisional calendar after extensive conversations with our promoters, the teams and the FIA. We are planning for 2021 events with fans that provide an experience close to normal and expect our agreements to be honoured. We have proven that we can safely travel and operate our races and our promoters increasingly recognise the need to move forward and manage the virus. In fact, many hosts actually want to use our event as a platform to show the world they are moving forward," said Chase Carey, Chairman and CEO of F.

"We are delighted to see Saudi Arabia become part of the schedule and are equally excited to return to the venues we hoped to race at in 2020. We want to thank all our promoters and partners for their ongoing enthusiasm and collaboration and look forward to giving our fans an exciting season on the track," he added.

The European Grand Prix (also known as the Grand Prix of Europe) was a Formula One event that was introduced during the mid-1980s and was held every year from 1993 to 2012, except in 1998. During these years (except in 2007), the European Grand Prix was held in a country that hosted its own national Grand Prix at a different point in the same season, at a different circuit.

The race returned as a one-off in 2016, being held on a street circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan; this event was renamed to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 2017.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz