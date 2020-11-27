By Trend

The Azerbaijani team in group exercises reached the finals of the 36th European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Kyiv, Ukraine, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani team consisting of Laman Alimuradova, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Maryam Safarova, and Darya Sorokina reached the finals of the championship in the program with five balls scoring 34.600 points.

The Azerbaijani team showed the best result among all the teams participating in the group exercises today.

Thus, the performance with five balls of the Israeli team was estimated by the referees at 34.100 points, the performance of the Estonian team - 32.000 points, the performance of the Ukrainian team - 32.000 points, the performance of the Turkish team - 31.900 points, and the performance of the French team - 29.250 points.

The Championships are being held in the capital of Ukraine on November 26-29, 2020. Azerbaijan is being represented at the competition by 11 athletes.

Azerbaijan is being represented at the competition by Narmin Bayramova, Leili Aghazade, Alina Gezalova, and Ilona Zeynalova in the "juniors" category.

Azerbaijani gymnasts Zohra Aghamirova and Arzu Jalilova are performing in the individual program while a team consisting of Laman Alimuradova, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Maryam Safarova, and Darya Sorokina in the group exercises in the “seniors” category.

The athletes from 23 countries are taking part in the 36th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics.

---

