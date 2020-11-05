By Laman Ismayilova

Judo requires both physical strength and great mental discipline.

Originated in Japan, this modern martial art has taken its honorable place in the history of Azerbaijani sport.

Now Azerbaijani judo fighters successfully represent the country at multiple judo championships.

In his interview with Azernews, Azerbaijani judoka Rustam Orujov has shared the history behind his sport achievements.

For almost 21 years, Orujov continues to achieve global success enriching the country's medal haul with new victories.

As the sportsman noted, he started practicing judo to defend himself from bullies.

"When I went to the first grade in Russia, I was offended by some boys, because I was small and harmless. I fought and argued with everyone. For this reason, my father decided to send me to judo classes. Since then I have continued to practice judo. I've been engaged in this martial art for almost 21 years," the judoka told Azernews.

Road to victory

Nothing can be compared to the feeling of victory, when your dream finally comes true. However, the road to success is covered by thorns. And the story of national judoka is no exception.

Despite all challenges, Rustam Orujov found the strength to pull himself together and reach his goals.

"I think that my first bright victory is associated with a gold medal from the European Judo Championship 2016. Until that moment, I had never won any European or World medals. All my previous achievements include medals at Grand Prix and Grand Slam judo competitions. After that, I took second place at the Olympic Games. It was an unforgettable experience which seemed to me like a dream," said Orujov.

Secrets of Victory

National judoka also shared the secrets behind his victories.

"My secret of success is hard training and a great desire to break all boundaries. Never give up! Don't even think about defeat. If you think about defeat, you have already lost. It is also important to stay away from all harmful habits like smoking or drinking alcohol. All these bad habits should immediately be left behind. Moreover, judo fight should take into consideration such things like daily routine, the right amount of sleep, training and of course, a healthy diet," he said.

"I practice a lot a month before the competition. Ten days before the sporting event, I reduce the number of training sessions. A week or 10 days before a competition, I reduce my workouts. I also lost weight before the competition. Usually I have about 7-8 kg extra," said Orujov.

Advice from European Judo Champion

Rustam Orujov also did not leave indifferent to judokas who just stepped onto this path.

"I would like to advise young judokas to stay away from all bad habits. All you need is to set a goal and never give up. As for me, for many years I set a goal to become a Champion and fought for it until the end. I wish all young judokas to make their dreams come true!," said Orujov.

Future plans

Speaking about future competitions, the national judoka noted European Judo Championship in Croatia.

"European Judo Championship will take place in Croatia on November 16. Despite the Nagorno-Karabakh war, we are still working hard to get the victory and raise Azerbaijani flag at the upcoming European Championship," said judoka.

--

