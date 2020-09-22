By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan’s Football Federations Association (AFFA) has organized another sports event within the project to develop sports in the villages, AFFA said on September 21.

The event was jointly organized by AFFA and Balakan District Executive Power in the villages of Balakan district.

Fifty schoolchildren attended the project held in the village of Sharif in the district. Schoolchildren were given sportswear and soccer balls to increase interest in football.

The event was attended by AFFA Vice President, President of the Children and Youth Football Federation, MP Rauf Aliyev, Head of the Balakan District Executive Power Islam Rzayev, MPs Nasib Mahamaliyev, Sabir Hajiyev and other officials.

The project is part of President Ilham Aliyev’s recommendations on the development of sports in rural areas during a meeting with athletes at the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan on December 29, 2019.

Earlier, organized within the “Kəndlərdə idmanı inkişaf etdirək” (“Let’s develop sports in the villages”) project, the event was also held in the villages of other districts of Azerbaijan. Recently, AFFA has held the events within this project in the villages in districts of Gadabay district, Tovuz, Ismayilli, Siyazan, Shamakhi.

