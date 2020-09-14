By Trend

For the first time, Azerbaijan played a host to the “Fight Night” professional boxing event sanctioned and controlled by Azerbaijan Professional Boxing Federation and organized by Baku Fight Lab, a promotion company engaged in arranging professional boxing fights in Azerbaijan and abroad, and promotion of Azerbaijani boxers worldwide.

The event brought together 16 Azerbaijani professional boxers. Along with boxers with experience in the professional ring, athletes who have achievements in their amateur careers and debuted in the professional ring also took part in the fights. Azerbaijan Professional Boxing Federation controlled the conduction of the fights in accordance with rules. The results of the fights were added to the international boxing statistics by Boxrec and will become an important stage in the career of the winners.

“Azerbaijan Professional Boxing Federation is carrying out various works to develop this area. In February, together with the World Boxing Council (WBC), we held international trainings, for the first time in the country. Now, "Fight Night" was organized as a result of cooperation with the promotion company. These are important achievements and we will continue to work in this direction. Our goal is to support the development of our professional boxers, their success and popularization of our country in the international sports arena,” stated Artyom Hasanov, the President of Azerbaijan Professional Boxing Federation.

A special contribution to the organization of the event was made by Artyom Hasanov, the President of Azerbaijan Professional Boxing Federation, First Vice-President Farhad Ajalov, Secretary-General Orkhan Mukhtarov and Azerbaijani professional boxing promoter Ziya Aliyev.

“Fight Night” was held in the open air, without spectators and in compliance with all the requirements and safety rules of the special quarantine regime. The area where fights took place was disinfected by specialists before and during the event. All participants, including boxers, coaches, representatives of the federation, organizational team and all technical personnel, used protective face masks and disinfectants.

The event was sponsored by “Nar” mobile operator and “Zontes Baku”, which sells and maintains Zontes-branded motorcycles in Azerbaijan. The organizational support was provided by “Azfar Group”, which plays an important role in the development of various sports guided by the motto of a professional approach to amateur sports, as well as the “Iyde” perfume house.

“Fight Night” will be broadcasted on September 18 at 21:00 exclusively on CBC Sport TV.

