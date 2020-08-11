By Akbar Mammadov

The Azerbijani and Turkish national chess teams have participated in an onlinee competition held under the slogan “One nation, two states”.

According to the final results of the six-round competition, the Azerbaijani team defeated the rival team with a score of 26:10.

Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Teymur Rajabov, Gunay Mammadzade, Gulnar Mammadova, Vugar Asadli, Khanim Balajayeva, Rauf Mammadov, Gadir Huseynov, Aydin Suleymanli and Govhar Beydullayeva represented the Azerbaijani team.

Following the competition, the Turkish national team will join the online Olympics on August 15, and the Azerbaijani national team on August 21.

It should be noted that the online chess tournament between Azerbaijani and Turkish national chess teams was held from August 8 to August 10.

The online tournament was organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan and the Chess Federations of Azerbaijan and Turkey.

