By Akbar Mammadov

An online chess competition will be held between Azerbaijani and Turkish national teams, Azertag reported on August 6.

The online tournament will be organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan and the Chess Federations of Azerbaijan and Turkey.

“This time, a friendly match on rapid chess will be organized between the national teams of Azerbaijan and Turkey under the slogan "One nation, two states," said the report.

It should be noted that the Turkish national team will join the online Olympics on August 15, and the Azerbaijani national team on August 21.

Three-time European champion Shahriyar Mammadyarov, World Cup winner Teymur Rajabov, European Championship winners Gunay Mammadzade, Gulnar Mammadova, as well as Vugar Asadli and Khanim Balajayeva will play in the main squad of the Azerbaijani team at the competition that will start on August 8.

Azerbaijan’s reserve chess team will include European champions Rauf Mammadov, Gadir Huseynov, continental championship winner Turkan Mammadyarova, Ulviya Fataliyeva, 16-year-old world championship winner Aydin Suleymanli, and Govhar Beydullayeva.

According to the regulations, each game will be given 15 minutes and 5 seconds will be incremented to each move. Two games will be played every day in the three-day tournament. The games of the competition will be broadcast live on Azerbaijan’s sports channel Idman TV at 19:00 every day.

Currently, the World Chess Olympiad is being organized by FIDE via the Internet.

Earlier, during the pandemic, the Azerbaijan Chess Federation organized the Azerbaijan Cup, the "Silk Road" tournament, a friendly online match between Azerbaijani and Ukrainian chess teams.

---

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz