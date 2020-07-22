By Laman Ismayilova

National Press Day has been solemnly marked at Azerbaijan Sports Journalists Federation (SJF).

An essay contest timed to the 100th anniversary of prominent sports journalist Mirpasha Miriyev was organized as part of the celebration, Azertag reported.

President of Azerbaijani Sports Journalists Federation (SJF) Gabil Mehdiyev addressed the event. He congratulated sports journalists on the occasion of National Press Day (July 22) and provided insight into the work done in the framework of the 100th anniversary of Mirpasha Miriyev.

Mehdiyev touched upon topics raised by the contest participants, including the issues of sports media, a current state of sports press and SJF's future plans.

He noted that the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the AIJF also paid attention to veteran sports journalists on the occasion of the National Press Day, and distributed food gifts to them. Mehdiyev said the certificates will be presented to the members of the federation in the next few days.

Then the names of the winners and prize-winners of the competition were announced and they were awarded.

