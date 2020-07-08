By Ayya Lmahamad

Four Azerbaijani football clubs that will be playing in European Cups to be held in August, have secured permission to hold trainings amid strict quarantine regime, local media reported with the reference to the Azerbaijani Football Federation Association (AFFA) on July 7. The clubs must follow certain rules during the tranings.

The clubs have also been allowed to gather in regions that are not subject to strict quarantine regime.

So far, only athletes of national teams were allowed to train to get ready for the resumption of licensing competitions for the Olympics in Tokyo.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan’s football championship is not over yet. The champion and participants of European Cups were determined by the results of 20 played rounds.

Thus, Azerbaijan will represent "Karabakh" in the Champions League and "Neftchi", "Keshla" and "Sumgait" in the Europe League. "Karabakh will play its first match on August 18 or 19. Country representatives in the Europe League will start on August 27.

The draw will take place on August 9 and 10. All qualifying rounds, except the Champions League playoff round, will consist of one match. The hosts will be determined by drawing lots.

Earlier, it was reported that the new schedule of matches of the Azerbaijani national team in the UEFA Nations League's 2020/2021 season has been determined.

According to the information provided by UEFA on its official website on June 26, all the official fixtures and kick-off times for the group stage matches in September, October and November have been revealed.

The Azerbaijani national team competes against Luxembourg, Cyprus and Montenegro in the first group of the league C.

Thus, the Azerbaijani national team will play its first post-pandemic game against Luxembourg in Baku, while the next subsequent two will be away matches.



