By Akbar Mammadov

The Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) announced the post-recovery calendar of the Premier League and Azerbaijan Cup in its website on June 1.

The Azerbaijani Premier League will start with 21st round from June 21. The fixtures for this round are as below:

Karabakh FC & Gabala SP

Sabah FC & Keshla FC

Sumgait FC & Sabail PFC

Zira FC & Neftchi PFC

In addition, the first leg of the semi-final matches for the Azerbaijan Cup will take place on July 13, with the following matches:

Gabala & Zira

Sumgait & Karabakh

Thus, the revenge matches of the semi-final round for the country cup will be held on 21 July, while the final match will take place on 2 August.

It should be noted that on 13 March, the President of Azerbaijan’s Professional Football League Ramin Musayev signed the order to postpone all football matches in the country because of the coronavirus pandemic.

---

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz