By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijani goalkeeper Emil Balayev has been invited to Norway to negotiate about his transfer to Bode/Glimt which competes in the Norwegian Eliteserien league.

The goalkeeper of the Azerbaijani national team is likely to be transferred to the Norwegian club, as the Bodoe/Glimt let his main goalkeeper leave the club after gaining the second place in the league.

Emil Balayev left Tobol FC (Kazakhstan club) after the appointment of Armenian Grigori Babayev as the club manager.

Now, the 25-yeard-old goalkeeper is negotiating with the Norwegian club in the city of Buda in Norway. The chance of signing the new contract is very high as Bodoe/Glimt was also looking for a new goalkeeper. Only condition remaining is just the financial sides of the contract to sign it.

Emil Balayev started to his career in the Azerbaijani club Neftchi Baku’s U19 team, in 2011. After his successful appearance, he was later transferred to the German Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt in 2016. After playing in different clubs in Azerbaijan Premier League, he joined to Kazakhstan’s club Tobol FC.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz