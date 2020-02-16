By Trend

The second day of the FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling has kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on February 16, Trend reports.

On the second day of the competitions, there will be finals among men and women in the individual and synchronized program on trampoline and tumbling.

Azerbaijan will be represented by gymnast Farid Mustafayev in the tumbling finals.

The FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling is held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on February 15-16. The competitions, which are licensed for the Tokyo Olympics 2020, have brought together 150 gymnasts from 30 countries.

The gymnasts, who will score highest in the tournament, will traditionally be awarded the AGF Trophy Cup.

Last year's World Cup in trampoline and tumbling in Baku also gave license to proceed to the Olympic Games, and in 2018, the European Championship for this type of gymnastics with the participation of 26 countries was held for the first time in the Azerbaijani capital. The World Trampoline Championship will be held for the first time in Azerbaijan in 2021.

