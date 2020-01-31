By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijan's national futsal team won Russia in the second leg of 2020 FIFA Futsal World Cup elite round with a score of 4:3.

The victory over Russia in Croatian Osijek on January 31 became historic. Earlier, Azerbaijan and Russia faced eight times, of which Russia won seven times, and one match ended in a draw. Thus, the Azerbaijani team interrupted a losing series of games against Russia.

Rafael Vilela and Jesus Atayev scored one goal each, while Everton Cardoso doubled from the squad of national team.

Commenting on the victory, Head coach of the Azerbaijan national futsal team Jose Alesio Da Silva praised Azerbaijani team for realizing most of scoring moments and expressed happiness with the way his team performed.

"We still have chances to qualify for the 2020 FIFA Futsal World Cup final stage. The chances are 50 to 50. For us now, the main thing is to win Slovakia," he stressed.

In the third leg, Azerbaijan will take on Slovakia on February 1.

Note, that the winners in the elite round groups will advance to the playoffs. The runners-up will play in April for two more playoff berths.

The 2020 FIFA Futsal World Cup, featuring 24 teams, will be hosted in Lithuania from 12 September to 4 October 2020.

Azerbaijan's first appearance at big level came during the 2010 UEFA Futsal Championship. They finished second after Portugal in their group, and only then after conceding a late equalizer against the 2007 semi-finalists.

