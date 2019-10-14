By Trend

Performing at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is a big responsibility, young Azerbaijani gymnast from Mingachevir Yasaman Nasirova told Trend.

“I am very happy to win the gold medal of the Rhythmic Gymnastics Interregional Cup. I have been working hard to

show good results in these competitions. The first place in the Interregional Cup is the result of serious preparation,” said the young gymnast.

Yasaman Nasirova came in first in the sixth Rhythmic Gymnastics Interregional Cup in individual all-around (exercises without apparatus and with clubs) among gymnasts born in 2009.

“The National gymnastics arena is large and beautiful. Big international competitions are held here. Performing at the National Gymnastics Arena is a great responsibility,” she added.

The 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships and the 6th Rhythmic Gymnastics Interregional Cup will last until Oct. 13.

The 5th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics were held Oct. 11-12.

More than 200 athletes from Baku and the Azerbaijani districts are taking part in the competitions in three types of gymnastics.

The representatives of Baku Gymnastics School, Ojag Sports, AyUlduz, Gymkids, Zirva International and Zabrat Sports clubs, Republican Complex Sports School, Shaghan Olympic Sports Complex located in Baku, as well as athletes from Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir, Aghdash, Ismayilli, Goychay, Zagatala, Kurdamir, Qusar, Shirvan and Masalli are competing for the medals.

---

