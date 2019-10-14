By Trend

Audience support plays a big role for gymnasts, spectator of the 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships Sabina Samadova told Trend.

"It is very pleasant to see how Azerbaijani gymnasts are prepared well, how they try to perfectly perform. Their success makes us glad. I wish our gymnasts high sporting achievements,” she said.

According to Samadova, the audience encourages and supports gymnasts, and this gives them strength and confidence.

“It's nice that the spectators are actively rooting for the gymnasts. Support of the audience plays a big role for them,” she added.

The 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships and the 6th Rhythmic Gymnastics Interregional Cup will last till October 13.

The 5th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics were held Oct. 11-12.

More than 200 athletes from Baku and the Azerbaijani districts are taking part in the competitions in three types of gymnastics.

The representatives of Baku Gymnastics School, Ojag Sports, AyUlduz, Gymkids, Zirva International and Zabrat Sports clubs, Republican Complex Sports School, Shaghan Olympic Sports Complex located in Baku, as well as athletes from Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir, Aghdash, Ismayilli, Goychay, Zagatala, Kurdamir, Qusar, Shirvan and Masalli are competing for the medals.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz